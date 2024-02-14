Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $5.75

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.75, but opened at $4.39. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 51,742 shares traded.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRTEB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.