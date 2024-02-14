SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Gap Up to $3.70

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $3.89. SunPower shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 488,373 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on SunPower in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SunPower from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on SunPower from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.03.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SunPower by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in SunPower by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in SunPower by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in SunPower by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

