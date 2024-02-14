HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $14.01

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.01, but opened at $13.40. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $13.28, with a volume of 22,574 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.10 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on HUTCHMED from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.70.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED Price Performance

Institutional Trading of HUTCHMED

The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCM. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in HUTCHMED in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 353.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 270.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 28.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 429.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.