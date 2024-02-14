Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Lowers Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,989 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,907,403,000 after buying an additional 3,543,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,807,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $449,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,357 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth $40,082,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $85,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,171,654.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,171,654.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett acquired 4,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WBA stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.76. 1,769,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,218,004. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $36.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 290.91%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

