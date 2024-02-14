Cornerstone Advisors LLC Acquires 5,700 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in EOG Resources by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,161,014,000 after buying an additional 1,005,328 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,882,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,650 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,937,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,639,903,000 after purchasing an additional 145,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,183,166 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,391,507,000 after purchasing an additional 368,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,475,545 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,198,821,000 after purchasing an additional 197,796 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $110.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.75 and its 200-day moving average is $123.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $136.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

