Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,760.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,899 shares of company stock worth $10,732,838 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,618. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $177.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.69.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

