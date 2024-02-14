Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Position Increased by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $531.06 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $556.60. The company has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $489.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.58.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.41.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

