Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Shares Gap Down to $298.33

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $298.33, but opened at $289.67. Lithia Motors shares last traded at $286.40, with a volume of 43,445 shares changing hands.
LAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.40.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $3,122,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000.
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.
