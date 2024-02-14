Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Shares Gap Down to $231.00

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $231.00, but opened at $226.00. Toyota Motor shares last traded at $225.64, with a volume of 77,217 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $305.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $6,909,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Toyota Motor by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.1% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 116,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

