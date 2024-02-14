Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Up to $20.13

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.13, but opened at $21.32. Fresenius Medical Care shares last traded at $21.41, with a volume of 159,497 shares.

FMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Fresenius Medical Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC raised Fresenius Medical Care from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Fresenius Medical Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care during the 3rd quarter valued at $542,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

