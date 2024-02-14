Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Up to $140.39

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $140.39, but opened at $151.83. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $158.28, with a volume of 4,426,472 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.03 and a beta of 3.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.54.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total value of $111,843.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,461.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 18,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $1,783,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total value of $111,843.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,413 shares in the company, valued at $919,461.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,328,077 shares of company stock worth $184,096,220. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. United Bank purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 269.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

