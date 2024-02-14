BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the January 15th total of 5,080,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 897,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in BankUnited by 347.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BankUnited by 2.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in BankUnited by 14.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BankUnited by 46.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 14,213 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BankUnited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BankUnited from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on BankUnited from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of BKU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.73. The stock had a trading volume of 385,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.38. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.68.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.11 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 45.38%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

