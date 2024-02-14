First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Short Interest Update

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the January 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 353,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Financial Bancorp. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FFBC

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Down 0.1 %

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.51. 57,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.07. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $25.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William G. Barron sold 14,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $340,283.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bancorp.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 191.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.