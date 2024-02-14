Insider Buying: Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities (LON:BEMO) Insider Purchases 6,000 Shares of Stock

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities (LON:BEMO – Get Free Report) insider Alastair Bruce purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.76) per share, for a total transaction of £32,100 ($40,540.54).

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LON:BEMO traded up GBX 3.78 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 531.28 ($6.71). 822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,185. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities has a 12 month low of GBX 425 ($5.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 540.74 ($6.83). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 500.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 483.89. The firm has a market cap of £62.69 million, a PE ratio of 52,100.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities alerts:

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170,000.00%.

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Company Profile

Baring Emerging Europe PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baring Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of European emerging market countries. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.