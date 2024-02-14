Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,420,000 shares, a growth of 249.8% from the January 15th total of 6,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,787,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,391,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $221,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,892,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,845,010. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.52 and a 200-day moving average of $78.08. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $81.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.281 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

