SPC Financial Inc. Has $293,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 31.5% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,010,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,219,000 after purchasing an additional 383,015 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,619,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

