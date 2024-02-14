Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 40.8% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,664,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,652,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,025,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,415,000 after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 17.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,975,000 after purchasing an additional 939,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,364,000 after purchasing an additional 85,103 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,523,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,331,000 after purchasing an additional 84,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total value of $257,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,896 shares in the company, valued at $8,628,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on SUI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SUI

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:SUI opened at $124.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 68.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.80. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $159.26.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.28%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.