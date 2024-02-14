503,213 Shares in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 503,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,899,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Regal Rexnord as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RRX. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the second quarter worth $4,474,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 50,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 3rd quarter worth about $412,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the second quarter worth approximately $864,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 60.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 326,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,675,000 after buying an additional 122,977 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

RRX stock opened at $150.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.57. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $97.18 and a 12-month high of $166.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -172.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently -160.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.50.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

