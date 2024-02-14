Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.630-6.880 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion. Akamai Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.59-$1.64 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.11.

Shares of AKAM traded down $9.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.49. 2,487,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,615. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.00 and a 200-day moving average of $110.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $222,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,935.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $492,888.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,821.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $222,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,935.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,164 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 48.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

