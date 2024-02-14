Legacy Financial Group Inc. Has $14.50 Million Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 7.2% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Legacy Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $14,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,634,000 after buying an additional 45,704,805 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,144,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,010 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,266,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436,403 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,860,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,570,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,692,000 after acquiring an additional 226,557 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.45. 106,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,057. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $38.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.24. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

