White Pine Capital LLC Acquires 479 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,459 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after buying an additional 6,548,396 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $401,215,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $4,386,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,521,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,994,573.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total transaction of $2,231,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $13,147,872.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $4,386,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,521,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,994,573.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,423,178 shares of company stock worth $377,258,575 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $6.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.42. The company had a trading volume of 564,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,945,093. The company has a market capitalization of $278.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.65 and a 1 year high of $295.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $269.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.44.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.03.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

