E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,546 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 14.6% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.77.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $166.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,723,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,645,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.57 and a 200-day moving average of $170.76. The company has a market capitalization of $229.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

