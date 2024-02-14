Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Holdings Lowered by StepStone Group LP

StepStone Group LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 467,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Roblox makes up 2.9% of StepStone Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. StepStone Group LP’s holdings in Roblox were worth $13,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 900.0% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 23.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $8,818,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $8,818,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $343,069.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,786,603 shares in the company, valued at $402,914,445.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 708,272 shares of company stock valued at $30,319,049 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of RBLX stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.90. 2,920,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,360,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.66. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 652.99%. Roblox’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.