Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $896,000 Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 509.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Motco grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TTE stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $64.80. The company had a trading volume of 394,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,773. The stock has a market cap of $159.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.98 and a 200-day moving average of $65.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $69.63.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

