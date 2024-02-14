Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Holdings Increased by Legacy Financial Group Inc.

Legacy Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,413 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 4.1% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $8,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 192,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7,209.6% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,609,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,659 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 97,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 101,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 380,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 52,809 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

DFAU stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.37. 461,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,115. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $26.86 and a twelve month high of $35.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

