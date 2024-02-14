White Pine Capital LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.54. 1,578,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,891,545. The firm has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average is $40.05. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

