White Pine Capital LLC Trims Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

White Pine Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GD. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,932,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,136,986,000 after buying an additional 39,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,344,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $931,965,000 after purchasing an additional 115,339 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,017,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $887,649,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $699,885,000 after acquiring an additional 18,143 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $650,552,000 after acquiring an additional 282,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,539. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $271.36. The stock has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.