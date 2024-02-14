Legacy Financial Group Inc. Has $7.79 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 157.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after buying an additional 92,855 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 220,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth $1,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth $834,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DFAT stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,319. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.91. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $41.16 and a one year high of $53.27.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

