The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 123.1% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 28,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, S&CO Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 256.0% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,249 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $260.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.45.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EL. StockNews.com lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.96.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

