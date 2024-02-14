Heritage Investors Management Corp Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.88. 1,554,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,404,540. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.72. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $75.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

