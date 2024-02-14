StepStone Group LP Increases Stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

StepStone Group LP increased its position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,619 shares during the period. Freshworks comprises approximately 0.4% of StepStone Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. StepStone Group LP’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 3,770.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after buying an additional 582,157 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 1,141.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the first quarter worth about $887,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $173,972.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,393.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $173,972.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,393.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $126,690.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,241. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,624 shares of company stock valued at $5,335,402 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRSH. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Freshworks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Freshworks from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

Shares of Freshworks stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,908. Freshworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.77.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

