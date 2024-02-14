Legacy Financial Group Inc. Acquires 6,075 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $5,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFCF. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,743,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,347,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,241,000 after buying an additional 630,527 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 768,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,022,000 after buying an additional 539,929 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,199,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,405,000 after buying an additional 309,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,772,000.

NYSEARCA:DFCF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.71. 136,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,460. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.48 and a 52-week high of $43.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.24.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

