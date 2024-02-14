E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,923 shares during the period. H World Group makes up about 0.5% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of H World Group worth $7,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in H World Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in H World Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 37,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in H World Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of H World Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of H World Group in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

NASDAQ:HTHT traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $32.79. The stock had a trading volume of 554,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,943. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average of $37.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.91. H World Group Limited has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $52.53.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.88 million. H World Group had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 26.27%. On average, research analysts predict that H World Group Limited will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

