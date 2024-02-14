E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 660,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 77,000 shares during the quarter. SEA makes up approximately 2.2% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of SEA worth $29,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,386,000. Charles Lim Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 150.0% during the second quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 5,000,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $290,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in SEA by 92.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $409,473,000 after buying an additional 1,638,408 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in SEA by 128.0% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $131,784,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SEA by 713.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,574,700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $91,396,000 after buying an additional 1,381,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.12. 1,650,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,020,708. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $88.84. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.38). SEA had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Benchmark dropped their target price on SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SE

SEA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.