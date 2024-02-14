Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Stock Position Boosted by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,367,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,771 shares during the quarter. Kanzhun makes up about 2.7% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $35,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 15.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 535,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 71,216 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 4.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 384,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Kanzhun by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 245,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 74,516 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Kanzhun by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,047,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,237,000 after buying an additional 222,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Kanzhun by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 136,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 57,142 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kanzhun stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $14.53. The stock had a trading volume of 560,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,023. Kanzhun Limited has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.37.

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $220.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.11 million. Analysts predict that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kanzhun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

