Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,439 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $603.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,637. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $603.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $568.91. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The stock has a market cap of $272.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.

In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

