E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $11.07 Million Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,224,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the quarter. NIO accounts for 0.8% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $11,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NIO by 127.6% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 431,851 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,007,000 after acquiring an additional 48,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 106,140 shares in the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NIO. Bank of America cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of NIO stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 21,598,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,451,016. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.66.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 39.26% and a negative return on equity of 114.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

