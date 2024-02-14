Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Group Inc.

Legacy Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 293.4% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 33,294 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 88,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,420,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,163,000 after buying an additional 156,608 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,594. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.38. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.67 and a twelve month high of $48.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

