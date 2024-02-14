Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.75% from the stock’s current price.

SHAK has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SHAK

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Insider Activity

SHAK stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.11. The company had a trading volume of 280,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,955. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.12. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,930.73 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.12. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $81.89.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $57,878.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,075 shares of company stock valued at $80,852. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter worth about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.