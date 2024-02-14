E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,521 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 8,535 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,372,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 17,134 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 88.7% in the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.25 on Wednesday, hitting $152.29. 3,481,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,340,932. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.54. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.38%.

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,690. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

