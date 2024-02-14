Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) PT Lowered to $17.00

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.02. 1,883,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,412,318. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.34. Roivant Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.68 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.04% and a negative net margin of 951.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $1,058,694.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 532,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $1,058,694.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 532,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $33,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,929,426 shares in the company, valued at $573,820,157.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $2,495,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,513,000 after acquiring an additional 70,315 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 19,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500,000 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

