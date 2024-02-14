Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Grows Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 165.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,527,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $132,599,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 13,576.1% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 527,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,827,000 after buying an additional 523,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSL. StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.67.

NYSE CSL traded up $3.09 on Wednesday, reaching $346.82. The company had a trading volume of 54,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $350.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $311.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.53.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

In related news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

