Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lessened its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

VLO traded down $1.60 on Wednesday, reaching $139.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,295. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on VLO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.62.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

