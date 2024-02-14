First National Advisers LLC Acquires 8,422 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

First National Advisers LLC boosted its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 68.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,777 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in InMode in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in InMode by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,601 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get InMode alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on InMode from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

InMode Trading Down 10.6 %

INMD stock opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.42. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.22.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. InMode had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. InMode’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InMode Profile

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.