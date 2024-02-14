Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 116,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSQ. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 581.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,414,000 after buying an additional 1,356,697 shares during the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,601,000. Acute Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,074,000 after acquiring an additional 378,632 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 45,992.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 943,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,280,000 after acquiring an additional 941,926 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 189.9% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 849,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 556,342 shares during the period.

ProShares Short QQQ Price Performance

Shares of PSQ stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,260,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,825,115. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $13.81.

ProShares Short QQQ Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

