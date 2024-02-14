First National Advisers LLC Acquires 313 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First National Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,963 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,500 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,417,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 740.1% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,231,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,331 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $245.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $190.18 and a 12-month high of $250.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.34. The company has a market cap of $345.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

