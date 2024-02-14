First National Advisers LLC Takes Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

First National Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 13,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Realty Income Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:O opened at $51.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.39. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.33%.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

