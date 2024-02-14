SPC Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SPC Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $210.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.12. The company has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $217.36.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

