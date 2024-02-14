Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Position Boosted by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 180.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.50.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $535.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.77 and a 1-year high of $562.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $541.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.41.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

