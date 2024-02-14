SingularityNET (AGIX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $28.13 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $311.11 million and approximately $28.13 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000601 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,383,439,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,383,439,267.0632157 with 1,256,516,182.6824672 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.31110719 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $29,072,678.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

